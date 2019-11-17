SWPL: Hearts promoted in front of record home crowd

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Hearts Women celebrate promotion to SWPL 1

Hearts Women had to deal with "huge" pressure to live up to expectations as they secured promotion to the top flight, says head coach Andy Enwood.

His side beat Partick Thistle 3-0 on the final day to clinch the SWPL 2 title ahead of closest challengers Hamilton Academical.

The club's owner Ann Budge was among a bumper 1,045 Tynecastle crowd - a record for a Hearts home game.

"I am relieved that we've finally got over the line," said Enwood.

"We've been building this for three years. Last night there was so many things going through my mind - the permutations of what could have happened today.

"I'm a bit drained, I'm a bit tired, but I'm absolutely delighted for the girls that they've done it."

Hamilton needed to win away to Kilmarnock and hope Hearts lost to Partick Thistle in order to take the one promotion place, but in the end Accies fell to a 1-0 defeat at Rugby Park.

In December last year, Budge announced a "six-figure investment year-on-year" in Hearts' women's side, and also recruited Manchester City Women's technical director Kevin Murphy.

That investment will only start to kick in now, with the team becoming fully integrated with the Tynecastle club ahead of next season.

Enwood told BBC Scotland: "That pressure when the announcement came out was massive. It is an absolutely fantastic one and huge for the women's game and huge for Hearts. But it was an announcement of what was happening in the future. These players had to deal with that and they've just got their heads down and got on with it.

"In the build-up to the Partick Thistle game there wasn't a 'Oh it's just another game', because it wasn't just another game. It was a game to win the league, at Tynecastle, to be played in front of so many more people than what we were used to, so the pressure on the players was huge.

"We fronted it up at the very beginning, and the players showed they can deal with the pressure. But we didn't just face pressure today, we've faced it all season due to the tightness of this league.

"From our point of view we're delighted we've got up to the top league, and now as the transition takes place the club are in a really good place to kick on from SWPL 1 than from SWPL 2."

Glasgow City hammer Motherwell on trophy day

Glasgow City were presented with the SWPL trophy

In SWPL 1, Glasgow City were presented with their 13th consecutive league title after hammering Motherwell 9-0.

Hibs confirmed a second place finish after a 4-1 win over Forfar, finishing ahead of Celtic on goal difference after they beat relegated Stirling University 3-2.

The season ends on Sunday 24 November when holders Hibs meet Glasgow City in the Scottish Women's Cup final at Tynecastle.