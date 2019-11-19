England: Euro 2020 - the team we predicted five years ago

BBC Sport's predicted England starting XI for Euro 2020

Over the past few days we've been reminded about a BBC Sport tweet from five years ago...

It seems that back in 2015, we tried to predict England's XI for Euro 2020 - so now it's time to revisit it and look at how clever we actually were.

It seems we've got an eye for a forward, with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling both in our side.

But then we've also struggled in a few positions - although, in fairness, injuries have played their part.

So how did we do?

On the face of it, how could you go wrong by picking the Premier League's 2014-15 Golden Glove winner Joe Hart?

But hindsight's a great thing, isn't it? These days, 32-year-old Hart is struggling to get games at Burnley, where he is number two to current England squad member Nick Pope.

We were at least a little closer with John Stones, who is well in the mix, while Eric Dier played in the World Cup in Russia in 2018 could yet make Gareth Southgate's squad next June - albeit he has not figured since the Nations League third-place play-off against Switzerland in June.

OK, we were a million miles out with Nathaniel Clyne, who hasn't played for the Three Lions for three years, while Luke Shaw has had his fair share of injuries, which brings us nicely into midfield.

When fit and firing, Jack Wilshere looked the real deal. He's still only 27, but unfortunately this gifted midfielder's injury count is higher than caps these days.

Jordan Henderson was one of our more inspired choices, with the Liverpool midfielder well in the frame for next summer's tournament, as is Ross Barkley, who played in October's internationals.

The same cannot be said of Nathan Redmond. Talk about old tweets coming back to haunt you!

How did you get on?

We were not alone in seeing mixed results for our predictions, however.

Looking back on your suggestions, there were some questionable shouts for who else might be present in England's Euro 2020 squad.

There were, admittedly, a few commendable efforts:

Adam Smith: Is it too much of a punt to call Dele Alli into the squad?

Ed: I think Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Dominic Solanke will be up there.

Kwadwo Boadu: I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be in rather than Nathan Redmond and I would not be surprised if Jon Flanagan will be in rather than Luke Shaw.

And then, of course, there were the less successful ones:

Macauley Mills: What about Jon Flanagan and James Ward-Prowse? Plus if Jordon Ibe carries on playing how he has he'll be in there. I prefer him over Sterling now.

Garath Thorn: Luke Shaw? Don't be silly. Luke Garbutt is the next left-back after Leighton Baines.

Nye Crozier: No room for Saido Berahino or Danny Ings? I personally would be intrigued to see Kane have a good strike partner.

Paul Robinson: How about Brooklyn Beckham?

Anyway, at the risk of making the same mistakes all over again - let's try one more time. Predict England's starting XI for Euro 2024 using the selector below.