Dutch FA to investigate after racist abuse sees division two game suspended

Ahmad Mendes Moreira (right) walks off the pitch after allegedly being subjected to racist abuse from the start of the game

Dutch football authorities have opened an investigation into racist abuse of Excelsior Rotterdam's Ahmad Mendes Moreira which resulted in a second division match being suspended.

The referee brought the players off after half an hour of Excelsior's visit to FC Den Bosch on Sunday.

Moreira claims he was verbally abused by a section of the Den Bosch fans.

The winger, 24, who was born in the Netherlands, said he was called a "negro and cotton-picker".

"I'm just very angry and very sad that these things still happen," he added.

Prosecutors will study camera footage and work with police to establish what happened during the match in the North Brabant region.

The game, which ended 3-3 with Moreira scoring in the 44th-minute, restarted after a 10-minute delay and afterwards the Dutch football association KNVB said "we will do everything to track down who did this".

It is the latest incident of racism in European football in recent months, which includes the abuse of England players in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria and Brescia striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off after being targeted by monkey chants during his side's away loss to Hellas Verona in Serie A.