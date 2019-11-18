Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman hails stand-in captain Jay Giles after Epsom and Ewell win

Gary Freeman's side have scored 57 and conceded just five goals in 15 league games

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman has praised goalscoring full-back Jay Giles after he got the side's opener in a 2-0 win over Epsom and Ewell.

Giles captained a much-changed Bulls side as many of their squad were playing for Jersey's representative side in the FA-Inter-League Cup

Bulls forward Luke Campbell got an extra time winner as Jersey beat the Amateur Football Combination 2-1.

"Jay has been great all season and is a role model," Freeman told BBC Sport.

"He was a great player when he was younger and now he is getting back to his best."

The win kept the Jersey side top of the Combined Counties League Division One table, with 15 wins from 15 matches and 16 points clear - the Bulls have won every competitive fixture they have played so far this season.

"It was always going to be difficult," Freeman added.

"There is expectation with us at the minute, but we scored two goals and kept a clean sheet, so I am happy with the lads."