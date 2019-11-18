Alex Scott: Guernsey FC teenager impresses boss Tony Vance in Sevenoaks win

Tony Vance held up the board to introduce Alex Scott (right) onto the field

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he expects 16-year-old midfielder Alex Scott to cement his place in the side after playing most of their 1-0 win over Sevenoaks at Footes Lane.

Scott was a 13th-minute replacement for the injured Carlos Canha and impressed as Ross Allen's 21st-minute goal secured the club's 100th home win.

He became the club's youngest player when he made his debut in August.

"I'll be very surprised if he drifts out of the team now," Vance said.

The teenager has yet to score in 15 appearances for the Green Lions, but Vance says he has been keen to make him a regular feature in his side for some time.

"I've been having sleepless nights because I was trying to work out how I could get him in the team because he's that good," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Everyone's now seen that, his retention of the ball is outstanding, the way he runs with the ball, he's a class act.

"It was disappointing to lose Carlos so early, but the real positive was that Alex got lots of minutes and got that opportunity to show everyone in a great environment in front of a good crowd how good he is."