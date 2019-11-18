Michael Jolley: Expletive-laden row with BBC journalist contributed to exit

Michael Jolley left Grimsby on Friday

An expletive-laden confrontation with a BBC journalist contributed to Michael Jolley leaving his job as manager of League Two Grimsby Town on Friday, club director John Fenty has said.

Jolley departed after audio from a row with BBC Radio Humberside following 19 October's 4-0 defeat by Leyton Orient was presented to the club's directors.

The audio has since been leaked online.

"We're really disappointed with the whole affair, Michael knows that," Fenty told the club website.

He added that he was "shocked and stunned" at the language Jolley used, which included swearing 58 times in four minutes.

A disciplinary hearing had been set up by the Mariners for Friday following an investigation into the incident.

"Michael came to me on Wednesday and his view was that he knew where this was going, and he sought an opportunity for a compromise arrangement, which resulted in leaving on mutual grounds and gave him some certainty of receipt in terms of parting company," Fenty added.

"Clearly he wasn't sacked.

"On a personal level, I'm concerned and disappointed there was mention to the budget and a suggestion goading the press to say they should have said something about the budget in the past. I find that a strange comment.

"However in the light of things, when things aren't going well on the field, it is a pressure cooker and we do tend to give allowance for some of these things that erupt over. But on the scale of eruption, it's clear that the club had to go through a disciplinary process.

"I'm not suggesting for a minute that it would have concluded in gross misconduct and therefore dismissal, there can be a whole range of outcomes to that, but Michael assumed it could only go in one direction and sought mutual settlement, which we arrived at."

A BBC spokeperson said it was a matter for the club, who are 18th in League Two.