Gerhard Struber: Barnsley in advanced talks with AC Wolfsberger boss

Gerhard Struber's Wolfsberger AC are third in the Austrian Bundesliga after 14 games

Championship bottom club Barnsley are in advanced talks with Wolfsberger AC manager Gerhard Struber.

BBC Radio Sheffield reports that the 42-year-old did not take training with the Austrian top-flight side on Monday.

Struber helped the club to a third-place finish last season after taking over in January 2019.

Barnsley are without a win since the opening weekend of the season and have been without a head coach since parting company with Daniel Stendel last month.

Stendel led the Tykes to promotion from League One in 2018-19.

Adam Murray has overseen five games in caretaker charge, drawing three and losing two, including a 4-2 defeat by Stoke City on 9 November.