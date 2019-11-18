Gerhard Struber: Barnsley in advanced talks with AC Wolfsberger boss
Championship bottom club Barnsley are in advanced talks with Wolfsberger AC manager Gerhard Struber.
BBC Radio Sheffield reports that the 42-year-old did not take training with the Austrian top-flight side on Monday.
Struber helped the club to a third-place finish last season after taking over in January 2019.
Barnsley are without a win since the opening weekend of the season and have been without a head coach since parting company with Daniel Stendel last month.
Stendel led the Tykes to promotion from League One in 2018-19.
Adam Murray has overseen five games in caretaker charge, drawing three and losing two, including a 4-2 defeat by Stoke City on 9 November.