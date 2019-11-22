Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 22 November

Barry Town United v Penybont; 20:00 GMT: Barry will be looking to halt an alarming run of form which has seen them suffer three consecutive defeats and drop down to fourth in the table. Penybont remain in the bottom twp but are only a point behind Airbus UK and Friday's game is one of two games they have in hand over their north Wales rivals. Penybont lost 2-1 at home to Barry in their first Cymru Premier game on the opening weekend of the season in August.

Saturday, 23 November

Cardiff Met v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: The original fixture at Cyncoed in September was postponed because of a clash of kits between the two teams. Both clubs have have very different fortunes since then with Cardiff Met dropping out of the top six after a winless run of sixe games while Cefn Druids have moved up to sixth after four consecutive wins.

Nathaniel MG Cup semi-finals

Connah's Quay Nomads v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Cymru Premier League leaders Connah's Quay won the competition in 1995 while Bala have been beaten finalists on two occasions. Michael Wilde'sgoal gave Nomads a 1-0 win at Bala in the Cymru Premier in August.

STM Sports v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT: STM Sports from the Cymru South will be looking to emulate Denbigh Town in 2016 and Cambrian & Clydach Vale last season in reaching the final. The Cardiff outfit beat Cymru Premier side Newtown on penalties in the quarter-finals. Aberystwyth have beaten Cambrian & Clydach Vale, Cardiff Met and Carmarthen Town to reach the last four.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 23 November

Merthyr Town v Hayes & Yeading United; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 24 November

Abergavenny Women v Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Aberystwyth Town Ladies v Cardiff Met Women; 14:00 GMT

Cyncoed Ladies v Llandudno Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 GMT