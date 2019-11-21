Manchester City v Chelsea: Who makes your combined XI?

Frank Lampard's Chelsea are third, a point ahead of Pep Guardiola's fourth-placed Manchester City

Manchester City will be looking to get the defence of their Premier League title back on track when they host Chelsea on Saturday.

City were beaten by league leaders Liverpool in their last outing, as the Reds moved nine points clear of Pep Guardiola's side.

But Frank Lampard's young Blues have been one of the surprise packages of the season, and are a point above City in third.

So which players would make your combined XI?

Select your line-up in your preferred formation and then share on social media using #bbcfootball.