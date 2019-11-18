Football gossip: Benitez, Pochettino, Willian, Neymar, Enrique, Pogba, Guardiola, Fernandes, Berge

West Ham will turn to Rafael Benitez if they decide to part company with Manuel Pellegrini. (Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino has held talks with chairman Daniel Levy over his Tottenham future. (Telegraph)

Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian, 31, is set to snub a two-year extension offer and run down his contract at the end of the season in order to secure a move to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Brazilian forward Neymar, 27, has turned down the chance to renew his Paris St-Germain contract, which expires in 2022. (Sport)

The Spanish Federation has offered Luis Enrique the chance to return as national team boss. (AS)

Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, would prefer a return to Juventus than a move to Real Madrid. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Pep Guardiola's agent has not ruled out the possibility that the Manchester City boss may return soon to Bayern Munich. (AS)

Qatar Sports Investments, the Qatar state investment company that owns Paris St-German, is moving a step closer to a takeover of Leeds United. (ESPN)

Manchester United could land Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, in January with Sporting Lisbon reportedly needing to raise funds to clear debts of around £57m. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Genk's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, 21, who has also come onto the radar of Liverpool and Napoli. (Goal.com)

Arsenal are planning a scouting mission to assess Red Bull Salzburg's Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 19. (Football Insider)

Juventus and Inter Milan have expressed an interest in Manchester United's England defender Chris Smalling, 29, currently on loan at Roma, who are haggling over the £15m valuation. (Sun via Corriere della Sera)

West Brom will consider selling England Under-20 defender Nathan Ferguson in January if the 19-year-old does not agree an extension to his present deal, which expires this summer. (Express and Star)

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone's agent has quashed rumours the 21-year-old Italian could be about to quit Molineux. (Samp News - in Italian)

Leeds are ready to sell English defender Lewie Coyle, 21, currently on loan at Fleetwood, in January. (Football Insider)

West Brom are assessing whether to make English striker Chris Willock's loan move permanent - with the club having the option to buy the 21-year-old from Benfica in January. (Express and Star)