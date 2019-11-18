Wigan Athletic: Club's owners announce intention to change ownership

Wigan Athletic are 20th in the Championship having won four of their 16 league games so far this season

Wigan Athletic's owners International Entertainment Corporation (IEC) say they intend to change ownership to a fund owned by chairman Stanley Choi.

Hong Kong-based IEC notified the Hong Kong Stock Exchange of the change to Next Leader Limited (NLL) on Monday.

A memorandum of understanding states NLL will set up a fund which will go on to purchase the club's shares.

The Whelan family sold the club to IEC in November 2018 for £22m after 23 years as owners of the Latics.

The change of ownership is not expected to affect the day-to-day running of the Championship club.

"At this time, this is only an intention set out in the agreement and there will be a period of at least one month's due diligence prior to any transaction being complete," a club statement said.