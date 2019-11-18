Hibernian: Jack Ross says Sunderland experience will help him

Media playback is not supported on this device Jack Ross says he's a 'better manager' for his experience at Sunderland.

New Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says his experience of dealing with "huge expectations and demands" at Sunderland will help him thrive at Easter Road.

The 43-year-old former Alloa and St Mirren boss was sacked by the English League One side in October.

Having signed a three-year deal with Hibs, Ross believes his stint at the challenging Stadium of Light has helped him improve.

"I'm a better manager than when I left Scotland 18 months ago," Ross said.

"I know there will be big demands here. I think to carry that on a consistent basis and meet them is challenging.

"But I think you build up a belief and a resilience as a manager and I certainly feel the 18 months [at Sunderland] has helped me improve my ability to do that."

Hibs' rivals Hearts are also looking for a new manager and reports suggest Ross, a former coach at Tynecastle, was interviewed for the position.

But after discussions with Easter Road chief executive Leeann Dempster and sporting director Graeme Mathie, Ross says he was only focused on the position at Hibs.

"Just by coincidence, two very big jobs in Scotland were available at the same time," said Ross, whose playing career included spells with Falkirk and St Mirren.

"However, once the process of trying to become Hibs manager began in earnest I was very keen to point out to Leeann and Graeme how eager I was to get the opportunity and I remained consistent in that throughout the whole process."

Ross replaces Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked after just nine months in charge following a poor start to the league season.

The club had only won one of their opening 11 games, but beat St Johnstone 4-1 before the international break with Eddie May and Steven Whittaker in caretaker charge.

Ross' first game in the dugout is at home to fourth-placed Motherwell on Saturday.

"To begin with it's about making sure we win games on a more consistent basis. Very short term that's got to be the aim," Ross added.

"If we do that then that gives us the platform to challenge for the top four position, which I think the club should always be in."