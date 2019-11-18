Argentina 2-2 Uruguay: Lionel Messi equalises late on with penalty

From the section

Luis Suarez (right) struck in the second half in Tel Aviv

Lionel Messi scored an injury-time penalty as Argentina rescued a draw in their friendly with South American rivals Uruguay.

Messi's Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez had given Uruguay a second-half lead from a free-kick before Messi nonchalantly rolled in his spot-kick.

Edinson Cavani had opened the scoring when he converted Suarez's cross before Sergio Aguero levelled for Argentina, the Manchester City forward meeting Messi's free-kick with a glancing header into the net.

