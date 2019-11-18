Match ends, Argentina 2, Uruguay 2.
Argentina 2-2 Uruguay: Lionel Messi equalises late on with penalty
Lionel Messi scored an injury-time penalty as Argentina rescued a draw in their friendly with South American rivals Uruguay.
Messi's Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez had given Uruguay a second-half lead from a free-kick before Messi nonchalantly rolled in his spot-kick.
Edinson Cavani had opened the scoring when he converted Suarez's cross before Sergio Aguero levelled for Argentina, the Manchester City forward meeting Messi's free-kick with a glancing header into the net.
Line-ups
Argentina
- 23Andrada
- 4Saravia
- 6Pezzella
- 19Otamendi
- 3Tagliafico
- 15de PaulSubstituted forRodríguezat 88'minutes
- 5ParedesBooked at 40minsSubstituted forGonzálezat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8AcuñaSubstituted forDomínguezat 68'minutes
- 10Messi
- 21DybalaSubstituted forMartínezat 76'minutes
- 9Agüero
Substitutes
- 1Marchesín
- 2Foyth
- 7Mac Allister
- 12Musso
- 13Alario
- 14Kannemann
- 17Domínguez
- 18Rodríguez
- 20Lo Celso
- 22Martínez
- 24González
- 25Pérez
Uruguay
- 12Campaña
- 22Cáceres
- 19CoatesSubstituted forGonzálezat 17'minutes
- 3GodínBooked at 53mins
- 20Viña
- 5VecinoBooked at 43mins
- 14Torreira
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forBentancurat 75'minutes
- 7LozanoSubstituted forRodríguezat 88'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 21CavaniBooked at 39minsSubstituted forLaxaltat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Muslera
- 2Méndez
- 4González
- 6Bentancur
- 8Pereiro
- 11Stuani
- 13G Silva
- 16Rodríguez
- 17Laxalt
- 18Gómez
- 23Suárez
- Referee:
- Roi Reinshreiber
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 2, Uruguay 2.
Foul by Sergio Agüero (Argentina).
Martín Cáceres (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nicolás González (Argentina) is shown the yellow card.
Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Uruguay).
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 2, Uruguay 2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Martín Cáceres (Uruguay) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Martín Campaña.
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico with a cross.
Sergio Agüero (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Godín (Uruguay).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Guido Rodríguez replaces Rodrigo de Paul.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Brian Rodríguez replaces Brian Lozano.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina).
Luis Suárez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Renzo Saravia (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Uruguay).
Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Argentina) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolás González with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Giovanni González.
Attempt blocked. Brian Lozano (Uruguay) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nicolás González (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Uruguay).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Nicolás González replaces Leandro Paredes.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina).
Brian Lozano (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Domínguez.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Lozano (Uruguay).
Sergio Agüero (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Uruguay).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Lautaro Martínez replaces Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Federico Valverde.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Diego Godín.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 1, Uruguay 2. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Nicolás Domínguez replaces Marcos Acuña.