Thierry Henry explains return to management at first Montreal Impact conference

Thierry Henry was an assistant coach at Belgium before he became Monaco boss in October 2018

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry said he wanted to "confront" the disappointment of his short spell at Monaco by becoming coach of Montreal Impact.

The Ligue 1 club sacked the 42-year-old in January after he won only five of 20 games in charge.

"You're going to fall - it's about how you get up," he said in his first Montreal news conference.

"You learn the most and find out more about yourself in tough situations."

The ex-France forward added: "It's about coming back always - the story of my life. The only mistake you can make is not learning from what happened.

"You need to come back and confront it. I'm more than happy to have this opportunity with this club and city."

Henry signed a two-year deal with the MLS side, which has an option for 2022.

Montreal failed to make the play-offs last season and parted company with coach Wilmer Cabrera when his contract ran out at the end of the campaign.