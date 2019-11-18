Gibraltar v Switzerland
Line-ups
Gibraltar
- 23Coleing
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 15Barnett
- 3Chipolina
- 7Casciaro
- 10Walker
- 16Mouelhi
- 8Badr Hassan
- 20Britto
- 19De Barr
Substitutes
- 1Goldwin
- 2Garcia
- 5Jolley
- 6Santos
- 9Styche
- 11Pons
- 13Banda
- 17Hernandez
- 18Hernandez
- 21Coombes
- 22Power
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 4Elvedi
- 5Akanji
- 13Rodríguez
- 6Lang
- 17Zakaria
- 10Xhaka
- 23Benito
- 16Fassnacht
- 19Itten
- 18Vargas
Substitutes
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 3Moubandje
- 7Ajeti
- 8Aebischer
- 11Steffen
- 12Mvogo
- 14Cömert
- 15Sow
- 20Fernandes
- 21Omlin
- 22Mbabu
- Referee:
- Benoît Millot