Huddersfield Town v Swansea City

Danny Simpson moved to Huddersfield from Leicester City in the summer

Huddersfield full-back Danny Simpson returns from a hip injury for the game against Swansea in the Championship.

But fellow defender Jaden Brown is not available as he continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury.

Swansea will again be without French winger Aldo Kalulu, but he has begun his return from an ankle injury he suffered in August having featured in an under-23s game last weekend.

The Swans are also without injured pair Joe Rodon and Jordon Garrick.

Match facts