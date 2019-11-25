Luton Town v Charlton Athletic

Teenage midfielder Conor Gallagher has scored six goals for Charlton since joining on loan from Chelsea

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones could have Martin Cranie back after the defender missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Leeds.

Striker Danny Hylton is a doubt as the Hatters aim to end a five-match losing streak in the Championship.

Josh Cullen (ankle) has joined Charlton Athletic's lengthy injury list after being forced off during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Cardiff.

Fellow midfielder Erhan Oztumer is "touch and go" but Darren Pratley is available to return after suspension.

Striker Lyle Taylor is close to a comeback after 10 weeks out with a knee injury, with midfielders Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Jonny Williams and Sam Field (both knee) all sidelined.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos (finger), defender Lewis Page (Achilles) and forwards Chuks Aneke (groin) and Tomer Hemed are making progress in their respective recoveries from injury.

Match facts