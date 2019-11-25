Luton Town v Charlton Athletic
Luton Town boss Graeme Jones could have Martin Cranie back after the defender missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Leeds.
Striker Danny Hylton is a doubt as the Hatters aim to end a five-match losing streak in the Championship.
Josh Cullen (ankle) has joined Charlton Athletic's lengthy injury list after being forced off during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Cardiff.
Fellow midfielder Erhan Oztumer is "touch and go" but Darren Pratley is available to return after suspension.
Striker Lyle Taylor is close to a comeback after 10 weeks out with a knee injury, with midfielders Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Jonny Williams and Sam Field (both knee) all sidelined.
Goalkeeper Ben Amos (finger), defender Lewis Page (Achilles) and forwards Chuks Aneke (groin) and Tomer Hemed are making progress in their respective recoveries from injury.
Match facts
- Luton Town have won one of their past 11 games against Charlton in all competitions (W1 D4 L6).
- Charlton have not lost a league match against Luton since November 1993 and are unbeaten in seven since (W5 D2).
- Luton have lost their past five Championship matches - only Huddersfield Town have had a longer losing run in the division this season, losing six in a row.
- Charlton are winless in five league games (D2 L3), their longest run under manager Lee Bowyer.
- Luton's Izzy Brown has provided six assists in the Championship this season; only West Brom's Matheus Pereira has recorded more in the division (7).
- Charlton's Conor Gallagher is the highest-scoring teenager in the top four tiers of English league football this season (6).