Reading v Leeds United
Reading are without defender Andy Yiadom, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season.
He could be replaced by Chris Gunter or Teddy Howe, while striker Sam Baldock is likely to miss out after coming off injured in their defeat on Saturday.
Leeds captain Liam Cooper could start after returning off the bench from a groin injury last time out.
Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns, with striker Eddie Nketiah close to a return to training.
Match facts
- Reading lost both league matches against Leeds last season, losing 1-0 under Paul Clement in November 2018 and 3-0 in March 2019 under Jose Manuel Gomes.
- Leeds are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Reading for the first time.
- Reading have not won four consecutive home league games since April 2017 under Jaap Stam.
- Leeds United are looking to win four consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of seven in a row in November and December 2018.
- Reading's top scorers in the Championship this season are Ovie Ejaria and George Puscas (three each), making them the lowest top-scorers at all Championship clubs this season.
- Patrick Bamford has scored in seven away league matches for Leeds and ended on the winning side in all seven, including their 2-1 win at Luton last time out.