Reading20:00Leeds
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Leeds United

Liam Cooper
Liam Cooper missed Scotland's recent Euro 2020 qualifiers through injury
Reading are without defender Andy Yiadom, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season.

He could be replaced by Chris Gunter or Teddy Howe, while striker Sam Baldock is likely to miss out after coming off injured in their defeat on Saturday.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper could start after returning off the bench from a groin injury last time out.

Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns, with striker Eddie Nketiah close to a return to training.

Match facts

  • Reading lost both league matches against Leeds last season, losing 1-0 under Paul Clement in November 2018 and 3-0 in March 2019 under Jose Manuel Gomes.
  • Leeds are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Reading for the first time.
  • Reading have not won four consecutive home league games since April 2017 under Jaap Stam.
  • Leeds United are looking to win four consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of seven in a row in November and December 2018.
  • Reading's top scorers in the Championship this season are Ovie Ejaria and George Puscas (three each), making them the lowest top-scorers at all Championship clubs this season.
  • Patrick Bamford has scored in seven away league matches for Leeds and ended on the winning side in all seven, including their 2-1 win at Luton last time out.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
