Championship
Cardiff19:45Stoke
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Stoke City

Neil Harris
Neil Harris saw his side come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Charlton in his first game in charge of Cardiff City on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Cardiff manager Neil Harris hopes Callum Paterson will be fit to face Stoke City in his first home game in charge of the Bluebirds.

Paterson suffered a knock in the 2-2 draw at Charlton on Saturday, but Robert Glatzel could be available, although Gavin Whyte, Isaac Vassell and Matt Connolly are absent.

Stoke hope to have midfielder Sam Clucas back following a foot injury.

James McClean serves a one-game ban but Joe Allen should play after a cut head.

Match facts

  • Cardiff City are winless in eight matches against Stoke City in all competitions (W0 D4 L4) since a 3-0 win in February 2006.
  • This is the first league meeting between Cardiff and Stoke since April 2014, a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.
  • Cardiff have not lost consecutive home Championship matches since December 2017, losing 1-0 in their last game at the Cardiff City Stadium against Bristol City.
  • Stoke are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since October 2016.
  • Cardiff City have benefitted from more goals from substitutes in the Championship this season than any other side (nine).
  • Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf is looking to score in consecutive league appearances for the Potters for the first time since October 2017, when he scored in three consecutively.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th November 2019

  • CardiffCardiff City19:45StokeStoke City
  • FulhamFulham19:45DerbyDerby County
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45SwanseaSwansea City
  • LutonLuton Town19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • MillwallMillwall19:45WiganWigan Athletic
  • ReadingReading20:00LeedsLeeds United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
View full Championship table

