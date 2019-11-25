Championship
Fulham19:45Derby
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Derby County

Aboubakar Kamara in action for Fulham
Aboubakar Kamara scored two goals for Fulham against QPR on Friday as he made his first league start since the opening day of the Championship season
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Fulham's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is available to return for the visit of Derby County after serving a ban.

Aboubakar Kamara, who scored two goals in Friday's win over QPR while deputising for the Serb, may drop out.

Derby will check on midfielder Graeme Shinnie (hamstring) and forward Mason Bennett (ankle), who were both forced off during their win over Preston.

Matt Clarke, Scott Malone and Tom Huddlestone (all knee) and Ikechi Anya (calf) remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • Fulham have lost just one of their past 14 home league matches against Derby County (W7 D6 L1), a 1-0 defeat in April 1969.
  • Six of the past seven league meetings between Fulham and Derby at Craven Cottage have ended as draws.
  • Fulham have a higher possession figure (66.6%) and high percentage of short passes (90.2%) than any other team in the Championship this season.
  • Derby have not lost four consecutive away league matches since March 2017 under Steve McClaren.
  • Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara has scored doubles in each of his last two Championship starts at Craven Cottage, doing so in January 2018 against Ipswich and in their last home game against QPR.
  • Derby have won none of their past 11 away league visits to London (D7 L4) with their last win in the capital in December 2016 away at QPR.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
View full Championship table

