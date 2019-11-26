St Mirren v Hibernian

BBC coverage

Live Text Line-ups St Mirren 1 Hladky

2 McGinn

6 MacKenzie

5 McLoughlin

3 Waters

7 Magennis

16 Foley

4 McGinn

8 Flynn Booked at 21mins

11 Durmus

9 Obika Substitutes 14 McAllister

18 Mullen

19 Morias

20 Cooke

23 Djorkaeff

24 MacPherson

26 Lyness Hibernian 28 Maxwell

21 Naismith

25 Porteous

4 Hanlon

16 Stevenson

20 Hallberg

8 Slivka

11 Newell

23 Allan

22 Kamberi

9 Doidge Substitutes 1 Marciano

7 Horgan

10 Boyle

14 Mallan

17 James

18 Jackson

32 Shaw Referee : Alan Newlands Match Stats Live Text Attempt saved. Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren). Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian). Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jason Naismith. Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ryan Porteous. Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul Hanlon. Attempt missed. Sean McLoughlin (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jason Naismith (Hibernian). Goal! Goal! St. Mirren 0, Hibernian 1. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Naismith. Attempt missed. Sean McLoughlin (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner. Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul Hanlon. Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Booking Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren). Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Sam Foley (St. Mirren). Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren). Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren). Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren). Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing. Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ryan Flynn. Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren). Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Sam Foley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian). Attempt missed. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

St Mirren will be without defender Kirk Broadfoot for the visit of Hibernian because of a foot injury.

Hibs' former Buddies defender Darren McGregor will not feature for the visitors, who are also without captain and right-back David Gray.

Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross oversaw his first match as Hibs head coach on Saturday - a 3-1 win over Motherwell - and returns to face the club he managed for 19 months and led to the Scottish Championship title in 2018.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Jack Ross enjoyed some great achievements here during his time as manager so I'd imagine most of our fans will give him a nice welcome back before the game. But when the match starts that will all be forgotten about as the only thing that matters is us winning this game."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "It is a club and a stadium that means a lot to me, both as player and a manager. I still speak to several people at the club, still close to them and have always kept a close eye on what they are doing. I am looking forward to seeing some familiar faces but the focus and energy is very much about going to win the game as opposed to anything else."

Did you know? St Mirren have only won two of their past 12 Scottish Premiership games against Hibernian, and are winless in four since a 2-0 victory in April 2014 under Danny Lennon.