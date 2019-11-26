Stockport County v Solihull Moors
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|21
|13
|1
|7
|39
|25
|14
|40
|2
|Bromley
|22
|11
|7
|4
|39
|27
|12
|40
|3
|Solihull Moors
|22
|11
|4
|7
|33
|22
|11
|37
|4
|Halifax
|22
|11
|4
|7
|30
|26
|4
|37
|5
|Yeovil
|21
|11
|3
|7
|35
|25
|10
|36
|6
|Harrogate
|22
|10
|6
|6
|33
|28
|5
|36
|7
|Woking
|22
|9
|8
|5
|33
|28
|5
|35
|8
|Torquay
|22
|10
|4
|8
|39
|33
|6
|34
|9
|Dover
|21
|9
|5
|7
|26
|26
|0
|32
|10
|Stockport
|22
|9
|5
|8
|25
|32
|-7
|32
|11
|Notts County
|22
|8
|7
|7
|33
|25
|8
|31
|12
|Boreham Wood
|22
|8
|6
|8
|31
|26
|5
|30
|13
|Dag & Red
|22
|8
|6
|8
|28
|28
|0
|30
|14
|Hartlepool
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|31
|0
|29
|15
|Eastleigh
|21
|7
|8
|6
|26
|27
|-1
|29
|16
|Barnet
|22
|7
|7
|8
|29
|30
|-1
|28
|17
|Maidenhead United
|22
|7
|4
|11
|26
|27
|-1
|25
|18
|Aldershot
|22
|7
|4
|11
|22
|31
|-9
|25
|19
|Fylde
|21
|6
|6
|9
|27
|36
|-9
|24
|20
|Chesterfield
|21
|5
|7
|9
|28
|36
|-8
|22
|21
|Wrexham
|21
|4
|8
|9
|25
|32
|-7
|20
|22
|Sutton United
|21
|4
|7
|10
|20
|28
|-8
|19
|23
|Ebbsfleet
|22
|4
|7
|11
|31
|41
|-10
|19
|24
|Chorley
|22
|3
|10
|9
|18
|37
|-19
|19