Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle1Alloa1

Partick Thistle v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Sneddon
  • 24Kakay
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 16Palmer
  • 12Cole
  • 17Slater
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Miller
  • 7Cardle

Substitutes

  • 10Jones
  • 11Harkins
  • 15Robson
  • 18Mansell
  • 23De Vita
  • 33Scullion
  • 43Saunders

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Deas
  • 3Dick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 8Robertson
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 17O'Hara
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 16Gilhooley
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).

Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic).

Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Partick Thistle 1, Alloa Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Alloa Athletic 1.

Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Cardle following a corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).

Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Ayr138052819924
3Inverness CT147252018223
4Dundee146351819-121
5Arbroath146261415-120
6Dunfermline134451615116
7Queen of Sth144461316-316
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa143561524-914
10Partick Thistle143381826-812
