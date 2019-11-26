Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Partick Thistle v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Sneddon
- 24Kakay
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 16Palmer
- 12Cole
- 17Slater
- 19Zanatta
- 9Miller
- 7Cardle
Substitutes
- 10Jones
- 11Harkins
- 15Robson
- 18Mansell
- 23De Vita
- 33Scullion
- 43Saunders
Alloa
- 41MacDonald
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Deas
- 3Dick
- 11Flannigan
- 8Robertson
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 17O'Hara
- 19Thomson
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 16Gilhooley
- 20O'Donnell
- 23Gillespie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic).
Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 1, Alloa Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Alloa Athletic 1.
Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Cardle following a corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).
