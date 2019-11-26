First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 0.
Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 16McKay
- 24Anderson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 22Bowie
- 12Matthews
- 21Tait
- 23Gullan
- 29Baird
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 7Dingwall
- 11Anderson
- 14Vitoria
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 37Armstrong
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 11MacKintosh
- 6Irvine
- 8Docherty
- 7Tapping
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Burns
- 14Robertson
- 15Coupe
- 16Forbes
- 17Jackson
- 18McLean
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Lewis Allan (Raith Rovers).
Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).
Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Steven Anderson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Lewis Allan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Tapping.
Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Murray MacKintosh.
Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.