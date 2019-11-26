Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Forfar0

Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 16McKay
  • 24Anderson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 22Bowie
  • 12Matthews
  • 21Tait
  • 23Gullan
  • 29Baird
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 7Dingwall
  • 11Anderson
  • 14Vitoria
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 37Armstrong

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Tapping
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Burns
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Forbes
  • 17Jackson
  • 18McLean
  • 21McGuff
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 0.

Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Lewis Allan (Raith Rovers).

Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).

Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Steven Anderson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Lewis Allan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Tapping.

Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Murray MacKintosh.

Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians148242217526
2Raith Rovers1474328181025
3East Fife1467124141025
4Falkirk146532481623
5Montrose146262020020
6Dumbarton145361925-618
7Clyde144551821-317
8Peterhead144461522-716
9Forfar14329921-1211
10Stranraer142481629-1310
