Scottish League One
East Fife0Clyde0

East Fife v Clyde

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 14Watt
  • 7Denholm
  • 17Duggan

Substitutes

  • 9McConville
  • 10Healy
  • 12Hunter
  • 15Dowds
  • 18Church
  • 20Boyd
  • 21Hart

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Howie
  • 3McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 8McStay
  • 7WallaceBooked at 56mins
  • 11McMullin
  • 10Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Petkov
  • 14Allison
  • 15McNiven
  • 16Johnston
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Tony Wallace (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael McMullin (Clyde).

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 0, Clyde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 0, Clyde 0.

Attempt missed. Chris Higgins (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Craig Howie.

Craig Watson (East Fife) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Attempt blocked. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Craig Watson.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Michael McMullin.

Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).

Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians148242217526
2Raith Rovers1474328181025
3East Fife1467124141025
4Falkirk146532481623
5Montrose146262020020
6Dumbarton145361925-618
7Clyde144551821-317
8Peterhead144461522-716
9Forfar14329921-1211
10Stranraer142481629-1310
