Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
East Fife v Clyde
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 4Murdoch
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 2Dunsmore
- 14Watt
- 7Denholm
- 17Duggan
Substitutes
- 9McConville
- 10Healy
- 12Hunter
- 15Dowds
- 18Church
- 20Boyd
- 21Hart
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Howie
- 3McNiff
- 6Grant
- 8McStay
- 7WallaceBooked at 56mins
- 11McMullin
- 10Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Petkov
- 14Allison
- 15McNiven
- 16Johnston
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Tony Wallace (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael McMullin (Clyde).
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 0, Clyde 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 0, Clyde 0.
Attempt missed. Chris Higgins (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Craig Howie.
Craig Watson (East Fife) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Attempt blocked. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Craig Watson.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Michael McMullin.
Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).
Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.