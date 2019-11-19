Four Australia Under-23 players banned after complaint from woman

Captain Riley McGree plays for Adelaide United in the A-League

Four Australia Under-23 players have been banned for "unprofessional conduct" during a night out in Cambodia following a complaint from a woman.

Nathaniel Atkinson, Lachlan Wales and Brandon Wilson will miss the Olympics after being suspended until 10 August by Football Federation Australia (FFA).

Captain Riley McGree was banned until 1 April.

The incident took place on a night out after the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship qualifying tournament.

The players were found to have breached the FFA's code of conduct but what happened is unclear.

The complaint came to the attention of the FFA in April, with the governing body beginning an investigation shortly after. It said it took months to complete because of its "complexity".

The FFA said the players will participate in "education courses and counselling", adding: "Upholding our commitment to respect and responsibility cannot be compromised.

"The players have understood the gravity of their actions and have positively commenced respectful relationship programmes that will ensure they appreciate these values in the future."

The players were due to travel to China on 9 November to prepare for the AFC U23 Championship in January but were held back pending the sanction.

They have the right to appeal against the decision to an independent committee.