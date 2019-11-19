Ethan Boyle: Linfield sign former Shamrock Rovers defender

Boyle made 19 appearances for Shamrock Rovers in 2019

Irish Premiership holders Linfield have signed former Shamrock Rovers right back Ethan Boyle on an 18-month deal.

Boyle, 22, was released by Rovers following their FAI Cup victory over Dundalk earlier this month.

The former Finn Harps defender will join Linfield upon the opening of the January transfer window.

"I have watched Ethan on a regular basis and we believe he can make a significant contribution to the club," boss David Healy told the club website.

"He's a much sought after player and I want to thank the club's team committee for their backing in helping to bring Ethan to the club."

Boyle made 19 appearance for Rovers during their 2019 campaign, which yielded their first FAI Cup win for 32 years and a second place league finish.

Linfield currently lie fourth in the Premiership, but could leapfrog the three sides above them with wins in their three games in hand.