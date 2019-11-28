FA Cup second round: Five ties to look out for this weekend

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the best goals from the FA Cup first round

FA Cup second round Date: 29 November-2 December

Maldon & Tiptree launch FA Cup second-round weekend when they host League Two Newport County live on BBC Two on Friday (19:55 GMT).

The Essex part-timers, who play in the eighth tier Isthmian League North Division, are among 12 non-league clubs one win away from a potential tie with a Premier League club.

At least one non-league club will be in the third-round draw - alongside cup holders Manchester City and record 13-time winners Arsenal.

That's because Kingstonian, from the seventh tier Isthmian League Premier Division, host National League AFC Fylde.

BBC Sport takes a look at five of this weekend's ties.

A date at the Palace?

Kingstonian v AFC Fylde (Saturday, 30 November - 15:00 GMT)

At the age of 24, Ghassimu Sow has achieved plenty.

Having arrived from Liberia at the age of eight, Sow joined Crystal Palace's academy before going on to play for England at Under-16 level alongside Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Newcastle's Isaac Hayden.

The midfielder rose through Palace's ranks to earn a three-year professional contract and play for the Under-23s, but then suffered a string of injuries, and was released after a loan spell in Finland with FC Honka.

Ghassimu Sow signed a three-year professional deal with Crystal Palace aged 17 in 2012

Sow drifted into non-league but he made such an impression at Palace that they offered him a role as a player liaison officer and head coach of their under-nines side.

He combines that with playing for part-time Kingstonian, who beat League Two Macclesfield in the last round and now face AFC Fylde in the only all-non-league tie of the second round.

Kingstonian are in the FA Cup second round for the first time since 2000-01, when they went on to reach the fourth round before being knocked out by Bristol City.

"Fylde will be tough but we have a chance," Sow told BBC Sport. "If we beat them, then Kingstonian against Palace at Selhurst Park would be a dream draw for me.

"I don't think Palace would allow me into the training ground that week."

Kingstonian's players celebrate in front of their travelling fans after beating Macclesfield in the first round

Falling out of love to giant-killer?

Portsmouth v Altrincham (Saturday, 30 November - 15:00 GMT)

Not long ago, Jordan Hulme was ready to turn his back on football. Now the in-form forward is hoping to steer Altrincham to victory over 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth.

Hulme has scored nine of his side's 27 National League North goals this season plus a further two during his side's run to the FA Cup second round - which began in the second qualifying round.

"I didn't really like football. I fell out of love with it and got on board with Altrincham to see how things went," said the former Salford City player in May 2018.

Altrincham's manager is Phil Parkinson - a one-time Crewe junior and former captain of non-league Nantwich Town, not to be confused with the Sunderland boss who shares his name.

Parkinson said his side, who play in the sixth tier of English football, will have to play the "best game ever" to beat League One Portsmouth.

"The lads always step up to the plate on these occasions," said Parkinson.

Jordan Hulme helped Salford City - then playing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division - reach the FA Cup second round in 2015

Spitfires repeat?

Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra (Saturday, 30 November - 17:30 GMT)

The last time Eastleigh played Crewe in the FA Cup, Ben Strevens scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the National League club through to the second round in 2015.

Strevens has since been appointed Spitfires boss and wants a repeat of the heroics of 2015-16 when Eastleigh reached the third round before losing to Bolton, who were then in the Championship.

"Being at home is important if you are the lesser side," said Strevens before League Two Crewe's visit to the Silverlake Stadium.

"It evens the tie up. We want to test ourselves against Football League opposition."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Eastleigh 3-0 Stourbridge

'Great time to be a Boston fan'

Rochdale v Boston United (Sunday, 1 December - 14:00 GMT)

These are exciting times at Boston United.

The Pilgrims are poised to move to a new £12m ground while they are challenging for promotion from National League North - as well as one win away from a place in the third round for the first time since 2004-05.

"I think it's a great time to be a supporter of Boston United," boss Craig Elliott told Lincolnshire Live.

"There are a lot of big games and, off the pitch, the new stadium is looking fantastic. I'm excited as a manager and I'm sure the supporters are the same."

Boston have won four away ties to reach the second round and a shock win at Rochdale, who play three divisions higher in League One, could give them an opportunity to play one last FA Cup tie at York Street - their home since 1933 - before they leave.

Boston's squad includes 21-year-old full-back Demeaco Duhaney, who has Premier League experience with Huddersfield.

Boston United have won away at Stamford, Sutton Coldfield, Hednesford and Carshalton Athletic to reach the second round

Having a Ball

Solihull Moors v Rotherham United (Monday, 2 December - 19:45 GMT)

Solihull's James Ball scored more FA Cup goals in the last round than any player at Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham managed in the whole competition last season.

Former Stevenage striker Ball notched four in 18 minutes as the National League club crushed Oxford City 5-1 to reach the second round for the second successive season.

James Ball scored four times in the first round against Oxford City

Solihull face a tough test against a Rotherham side who have made a solid start to life in League One following relegation from the Championship last season.

However, the Millers' form in the FA Cup is hardly impressive. They lost their previous six ties before beating Maidenhead United in the first round.

Solihull, managed by former Southampton, Blackburn and England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, are unbeaten in all competitions since 26 October and a 4-1 win at Stockport on Tuesday lifted them to second in England's fifth tier.