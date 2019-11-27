FA Cup second round: How to follow the action on the BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the best goals from the FA Cup first round

FA Cup second round Date: 29 November-2 December Coverage: Highlights and goals from all ties will be shown on the BBC Sport website and app.

Twenty ties, 12 non-league clubs, one win from a potential tie with a Premier League club - the FA Cup second round takes place this weekend and you can follow all the action on the BBC.

It starts on Friday when Essex part-timers Maldon & Tiptree, who play in the eighth tier of English football, entertain League Two Newport County live on BBC Two.

Build-up begins at 19:30 GMT, with kick-off at the Wallace Binder Ground at 19:55.

On Saturday, Football Focus on BBC One from 12:00 comes live from Kingstonian before their all non-league tie against AFC Fylde, while the draw for the third round is live on BBC Two on Monday from 19:00.

Leon Osman, an FA Cup runner-up with Everton in 2009, will be appearing alongside presenter Dan Walker on Football Focus, as well as former Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland forward Clinton Morrison.

The programme will include an FA Cup road trip featuring Chichester City - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition - Maidstone United and Dover Athletic.

On Sunday, there is an FA Cup Final Score on BBC One from 13:50, which will bring you all the latest from the day's 10 ties.

In the studio with presenter Jason Mohammad will be Dion Dublin, an FA Cup finalist with Aston Villa in 2000, and Jonathan Walters, who appeared in the 2011 final for Stoke City.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Chichester players' reaction as they get bye into FA Cup second round

Mark Chapman will present live coverage of the third round draw from Etihad Stadium, home of holders Manchester City, on Monday.

He will be joined by former City defender and 2011 winner Micah Richards, as well as Tony Adams, a three-time winner with Arsenal.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also have the third round draw live during The Monday Night Club.

The BBC Sport website will have highlights and goals from all the ties.