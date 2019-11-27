Pool pranks, wedding speeches & cup dreams - Gault and King go head-to-head

Gault and King were Linfield team-mates from 2001-2005

Michael Gault once stole Stuart King's clothes while he was swimming in a nightclub pool in Cyprus. On Saturday, he'll be aiming to steal his former Linfield team-mate's place in the Irish Cup fifth round.

The pair will lock managerial horns for the first time as King's Banbridge Town of the Premier Intermediate League host Mid Ulster A's Ballymacash Rangers, led since the summer by former Blues captain Gault.

Having enjoyed a hugely successful time as team-mates at Windsor Park, their presence in the dugout - or on the pitch in Gault's case as he is still playing - adds spice to a tie which gives both clubs the chance of potentially earning a shot at a top-flight outfit in the fifth round.

They got together this week to look ahead to the match and reminisce about their Linfield days - and it was King who turned the conversation towards the Cyprus incident.

"It was after we won the Setanta Cup, the squad got a big bonus and all the young players went to Ayia Napa. What a trip - some stories and some memories." the 38-year-old said.

"It was very late one night, we were in a nightclub with a swimming pool in the middle of it. I was in the best shape of all the lads so there I was, swimming away."

"Stuart was showing off," Gault interjects. "I saw his clothes lying beside the pool and thought it was too good an opportunity to miss. I took them back to our hotel and, next thing, Stuart arrives back wearing nothing but his boxer shorts."

"I had to run about the streets of Ayia Napa in the middle of the night with hardly any clothes on," King recalls. "I arrived back and was raging."

'You didn't cry at my wedding'

Current Ballymena boss David Jeffrey enjoyed huge success as a manager and player at Linfield

Midfield powerhouse Gault enjoyed a trophy-laden 12-year career at Linfield from 2002, the last three years of which were as captain, while ex-winger King spent four seasons at Windsor Park after five years as a professional at Preston North End.

They count themselves hugely fortunate to have played for David Jeffrey, one of the Irish League's most decorated managers, and both have remained close to a man who they hold in the highest regard.

"He came to my wedding during the summer," said Gault. "He got up and said a few really nice words - and got quite emotional.

"I think it was Stephen Douglas [current Coleraine defender and former Linfield team-mate] who gave him some stick and shouted 'you never cried at my wedding'."

They will have learnt a lot of their managerial skills from Jeffrey, including no doubt, the art of delivering the player dressing-down. But which one of them was on the end of the Jeffrey 'hairdryer treatment' most often?

"He loved me so it couldn't have been me," Gault suggests. "Apart from that time he found out I went out on a Thursday night - and I still think it was Stuart who told him."

King added: "David found out everything, no matter where you were out or what you were doing. You couldn't get away with anything with big Davy."

'I'm more old-school'

Gault made 23 appearances for Crusaders before finishing his top-flight playing career with Ballymena United

Behind the laughs and the Linfield memories are two ambitious football men who are working extremely hard to forge successful managerial careers.

Having only taken over as player-manager at his hometown club in June, Gault admits to still finding his feet in his new role, but has confidence in his ability to make it to the top rung of the managerial ladder.

"I think becoming a manager was just a natural progression - I'm determined to stay in the game for as long as possible," said Gault, who has signed former Irish League players Rory Patterson, Tim Mouncey and Conor Hagan.

"I haven't set out too many ambitions, but I was lucky enough to win everything possible as a player in the Irish League and know the league inside out. The management game is a lot harder, but I'd love to manage in the Premiership.

"My methods are probably more old-school - getting the boys to be as committed as possible, win all their tackles, win all their headers and run more than the opposition. If you do that the results should take care of themselves."

Moyes taught me to manage every aspect of the club

David Moyes almost guided Preston to the English Premier League in 2001, losing out in a play-off final

Before coming under the guidance of Jeffrey, King spent five years at Preston North End and said his then manager David Moyes, who took over at Manchester United from Sir Alex Ferguson, was another major influence on his career.

"His work-rate was phenomenal, he did everything. He was doing all the scouting, watching all the games and taking all the training. I'm working on a much smaller scale, but I've tried to take that from him.

"Yes, my main job is first-team manager, but I want the club to be one big family. You have to look at everything, from the Under-6 team to the Under-17s, the ladies team and the over 35s."

That's a time-consuming list, but does he enjoy the role all the time?

"There's no doubt it can be tough, but I love it," he replies. "Just last week, I was out six nights out of seven either watching games, speaking to players or doing other club things, but it's all for the bigger picture and hopefully we will reap the benefits."

Banbridge v Ballymacash was destined to happen

King had spells at Ballymena United and Glenavon after leaving Linfield

Saturday's clash between Town and Rangers will take place at Banbridge's Crystal Park, with the winner going through to the fifth round, which is when the Premiership and Championship clubs join the competition.

Given their position in the football hierarchy, most people would expect Banbridge to win - something which Gault acknowledges, but only just.

"They're favourites, no doubt it, but not big favourites. I played against them for Annagh a few times last season and they're a good side.

"I'm really looking forward to the match, never mind the fact that it's against such a good friend. Hopefully the best team wins on the day."

For King, who became Banbridge boss in summer 2016, the match-up against the Mid-Ulster A outfit, who are laying a new 3G surface at their Bluebell Stadium, came as no surprise.

"What a draw," he remarked. "We played them in a friendly a few weeks ago and I had wee inkling we would get them in the fourth round.

"He's one of my best pals and I'm delighted we are playing each other. The match is massive to both football clubs and there'll be a big crowd at it. Win or lose, we'll have a beer together after the game."

And share a story or two, no doubt.