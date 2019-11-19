Diego Maradona: Argentina legend quits as Gimnasia boss

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: The night when Maradona took on Italy in Naples

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has quit as manager of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, less than three months after taking charge of the club.

It was the 59-year-old's first coaching job in his homeland since 2010.

Maradona, who took over with the side bottom of the league, won three of his eight games to move up to 22nd place.

The 1986 World Cup winner left his previous managerial role of Mexican second division outfit Dorados de Sinaloa citing health issues.

Maradona's career as a manager