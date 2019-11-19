Pablo Hernandez: Leeds United playmaker signs new deal until 2022

Pablo Hernandez scored 12 goals and made 12 assists for Leeds last season

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez has signed a new contract until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The former Spain international, 34, has scored 29 goals in 132 appearances for Leeds since initially joining the Championship side on loan in 2016.

Ex-Swansea and Valencia man Hernandez scored in Leeds' opening two games this season but has not started a game since September because of injury.

His previous deal at Elland Road had been due to expire next summer.

Hernandez was the club's player of the season in 2018-19 as they reached the play-off semi-finals in head coach Marcelo Bielsa's first season in charge.