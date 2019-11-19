Wales 'want to have time of lives' at Euros

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have both captained Wales

Wales will look to repeat "the time of their lives," after qualifying for Euro 2020 according to star men Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale.

The key duo started together for the first time in Euro 2020 qualifying as Wales booked a third major tournament appearance by beating Hungary 2-0.

They will hope to repeat their Euro 2016 exploits when they reached the semi finals in France.

"I am very proud now and excited to go back to the Euros," Ramsey explained.

The Juventus midfielder scored both goals in his first start in the qualifying campaign.

"We had the best time of our lives in France so we wanted to make sure we got there again," Ramsey added.

"We inspired a nation last time out and we want to do that again. There are some players who have not experienced this and we wanted to give them a taste of it again.

"It has been a bit of a long time but I think I made up for the wait tonight.

"It means a lot after failing to qualify for the World Cup so we really wanted to make sure we gave it everything to qualify for this so full credit to the lads, we have done it.

"It's amazing. We knew it was going to be a tight group before it started so we thought it might come down to the last couple of games and it did.

"We have been in this position before and just came up a bit short. With the experience of the boys and some great young talent we are proud we are going back to the Euros.

Media playback is not supported on this device Reaching the Euros 'special' Ramsey

"The supporters have been fantastic for a number of years so we are very proud to represent them and to give them something like this again to experience.

"They had the time of their lives last time and hopefully they and us get to experience a similar sort of tournament to 2016. This one is for them as well."

Bale hopes Wales will be able to replicate the feel-good feeling of Euro 2016.

"We knew at the start of the campaign that there was a big job at hand so we never go too carried away," he said.

"We will go there and have some fun again! We had the best times our lives in France and we just will try and enjoy it again with these amazing fans."

Wales boss Ryan Giggs played for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics but never reached a major finals with Wales as a player

'Does not get better than this'

Wales boss Ryan Giggs, who won 34 trophies as a player with club side Manchester United, says qualifying for a major finals with Wales is a career highlight.

"It feels amazing," Giggs told BBC Sport Wales.

"From where we were in the summer with two defeats and to come back from that, the lads have shown great determination and quality and deserve all the plaudits they get.

"A lot has been made since I took over about the young players but it's a balance and you can't do it without the older experienced players.

"I asked them to climb that mountain again and they did. It was an amazing performance.

"I am pleased. It's not about me, it's about the staff, the players and nation as a whole.

"We do it together. I didn't quite do it as a player but this feels pretty good.

"To lead a team in a Euros, in a major championship, my country, it does not get any better than this."