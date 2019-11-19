Euro 2020: Scotland face Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel or Romania in play-off

John McGinn, centre, and Steven Naismith, right, netted as Scotland beat Kazakhstan

Scotland will find out on Friday which of Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel or Romania they will face at Hampden in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in late March.

Should they win that one-off tie, Steve Clarke's side would face either Norway or Serbia in a one-legged final, with the home team also decided on Friday.

The semi-final will be on Thursday, 26 March, with the final five days later.

If they qualify for the tournament, Scotland would be in England's group, with the sides meeting at Wembley.

The Scots' other two games in the section would be at Hampden.

With qualification over and the seedings confirmed, the potential opposition for those matches has become clearer.

One of France, Poland, Switzerland and Croatia would be the second seeds, with one of Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden or Czech Republic drawn from the third pot.

Scotland ended Group 1 by coming from behind to beat Kazakhstan 3-1 in Glasgow on Wednesday thanks to a John McGinn brace and a Steven Naismith effort.

That earned a third win in a row, after victories against San Marino and Cyprus, and means they finish third - matching their seeding - in the six-team section behind Belgium and Russia.