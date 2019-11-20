Jose Mourinho named new Tottenham manager succeeding Mauricio Pochettino

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Tottenham manager, succeeding Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked on Tuesday.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me," said the 56-year-old Portuguese. "Working with these players is what has attracted me."

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football."

