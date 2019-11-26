Championship
Hull19:45Preston
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Preston North End

Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen (left) scored twice as Hull fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Middlesbrough on Sunday
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

Hull City striker Josh Magennis is available after serving a four-match ban for his second red card of the season.

The Tigers have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Preston centre-back Ben Davies is doubtful with an ankle injury picked up in the defeat at Derby on Saturday, so Jordan Storey could deputise.

Paul Gallagher and Billy Bodin came on as half-time substitutes against the Rams and could start at Hull.

Match facts

  • Hull are winless in two home league matches against Preston (W0 D1 L1) since winning 2-0 in August 2015.
  • Hull and Preston have played each other once this season, drawing 2-2 in the League Cup second round, with the Lilywhites winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
  • Since August 2018, Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has scored 33 Championship goals - four more than any other player.
  • Preston have lost eight of their past 12 away Championship matches (W2 D2 L8), including their last outing at Derby.
  • Hull City have scored 2+ goals in eight of their last 11 league games (W5 D3 L3), drawing 2-2 in their most recent outing against Middlesbrough.
  • No team have scored more goals than Preston North End in the Championship this season (31). However, no team have scored fewer goals on the road than them (6).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
