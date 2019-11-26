Hull City v Preston North End
Hull City striker Josh Magennis is available after serving a four-match ban for his second red card of the season.
The Tigers have no new injury or suspension concerns.
Preston centre-back Ben Davies is doubtful with an ankle injury picked up in the defeat at Derby on Saturday, so Jordan Storey could deputise.
Paul Gallagher and Billy Bodin came on as half-time substitutes against the Rams and could start at Hull.
Match facts
- Hull are winless in two home league matches against Preston (W0 D1 L1) since winning 2-0 in August 2015.
- Hull and Preston have played each other once this season, drawing 2-2 in the League Cup second round, with the Lilywhites winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
- Since August 2018, Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has scored 33 Championship goals - four more than any other player.
- Preston have lost eight of their past 12 away Championship matches (W2 D2 L8), including their last outing at Derby.
- Hull City have scored 2+ goals in eight of their last 11 league games (W5 D3 L3), drawing 2-2 in their most recent outing against Middlesbrough.
- No team have scored more goals than Preston North End in the Championship this season (31). However, no team have scored fewer goals on the road than them (6).