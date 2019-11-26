Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk faces Birmingham City for the first time since being sacked in the summer.
Moses Odubajo is the likely replacement for suspended Owls defender Liam Palmer, who starts a three-game ban for his red card in Saturday's late 2-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion.
Blues are missing skipper Harlee Dean, who completes his own three-game ban.
Connal Trueman is expected to carry on in goal following Lee Camp's axing for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.
Wednesday are also without their usual keeper Keiren Westwood, who is out with what Monk called "a very slight injury" to his shoulder, allowing Cameron Dawson, who has only conceded two goals in his four previous appearances this season, to deputise.
Blues, who trail the Owls by two points in a tight Championship table, have midfielder Gary Gardner back in training and closing in on a return after a month-long lay-off with a knee injury.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just one point in their last four league matches against Birmingham City.
- Birmingham City have managed just one win in their last eight away league matches at Hillsborough.
- Garry Monk won his last meeting with Birmingham City, as Middlesbrough manager in November 2017, four months before joining Blues.
- Since winning on the opening day of the season at Brentford, Blues have picked up just four away points out of a possible 24.
- Wednesday have lost just three of their last 22 home league matches - and are unbeaten in five games at Hillsborough.
- Fran Villalba has created 33 chances for Blues in the Championship this season, 12 more than any of his teammates, but he is yet to register an assist.