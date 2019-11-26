West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City (Wed)

Romaine Sawyers was in Dean Smith's Walsall side beaten by Bristol City at Wembley in the 2015 EFL Trophy final

High-riding West Bromwich Albion are expected to slot back in midfield men Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers to face Bristol City after one-game bans.

Defenders Kieran Gibbs and Nathan Ferguson are also available again after injury and in contention.

Record signing Tomas Kalas is expected to return to City's squad after struggling with tendinitis.

Kasey Palmer is also a contender to start after two substitute appearances in the last two matches.

Defensive midfielder Korey Smith continues to edge towards a comeback after seven months out with a broken bone and ligament damage in his foot.

City, unbeaten in five games, start the night seven points behind their hosts, who have not lost in their last seven.

