Blackburn Rovers v Brentford (Wed)
- From the section Championship
Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray may hand Stewart Downing a start against Brentford after the midfielder came off the bench to score against Barnsley.
Downing could get the nod ahead of Sam Gallagher, but Joe Rothwell faces a check after picking up a knock.
Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard returns from suspension, but centre-back Julian Jeanvier is still banned.
Manager Thomas Frank could well name the same starting line-up which beat Reading at home on Saturday.
Match facts
- Blackburn have lost one of their past 12 home league matches against Brentford (W9 D2 L1), a 3-2 defeat in March 2015.
- Brentford are looking to win consecutive league matches against Blackburn, having beaten them 5-2 in February.
- Blackburn Rovers haven't won three consecutive league games at Ewood Park since January.
- Brentford are looking to win four consecutive away league matches for the first time since September 2011 under Uwe Rosler.
- Bradley Dack has been directly involved in eight goals in the Championship this season (seven goals, one assist); double the amount of any other Blackburn player.
- Brentford's Ollie Watkins has scored 11 league goals this season - only in 2016/17 for Exeter City has he managed more in a single campaign (13, excluding play-offs).