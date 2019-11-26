Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest (Wed)
QPR boss Mark Warburton can again call on Geoff Cameron for the visit of Nottingham Forest after the defender served a one-match ban.
Wednesday's game will be the first time Warburton has faced former club Forest, who sacked him in December 2017.
Forest's Ryan Yates is suspended and Yuri Ribeiro is out with a knee injury.
Alfa Semedo, Carl Jenkinson, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele have returned to training, but are not expected to feature.
Match facts
- QPR have lost their past two home league meetings with Nottingham Forest - they've never lost three in a row.
- The away side has won each of the past three league meetings between QPR and Nottingham Forest.
- QPR have conceded at least twice in each of their last nine league matches - they have only had a longer run once, conceding at least two goals in 10 consecutive games between October and December 1951.
- Nottingham Forest won on their last league trip to London in August against Fulham, last winning back to back league matches in the capital in April 2013.
- QPR striker Jordan Hugill has scored eight goals in 16 league appearances this season - two more than he did for Middlesbrough last season (six goals in 37 apps) and as many as he did for Preston and West Ham in 2017-18 (eight goals in 30 apps).
- Four of Nottingham Forest's first six Championship goals this season came from set-pieces (three from corners and one free-kick), only one of their past 14 have come via this method (one from a corner).