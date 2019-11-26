Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest (Wed)

Mark Warburton sacked by Forest on New Year's Eve 2017, after just nine months at the City Ground

QPR boss Mark Warburton can again call on Geoff Cameron for the visit of Nottingham Forest after the defender served a one-match ban.

Wednesday's game will be the first time Warburton has faced former club Forest, who sacked him in December 2017.

Forest's Ryan Yates is suspended and Yuri Ribeiro is out with a knee injury.

Alfa Semedo, Carl Jenkinson, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele have returned to training, but are not expected to feature.

Match facts