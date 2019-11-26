Middlesbrough v Barnsley
Middlesbrough defender George Friend (thigh) has been ruled out for the Championship strugglers until February.
Midfielder Marvin Johnson starts a three-match ban for his red card in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Hull City.
Barnsley, without a victory since the opening day, will be without defender Aapo Halme after he was forced off in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Blackburn after he suffered a head injury.
Kenny Dougall or Cameron McGeehan could come in for the Finn.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won their last two home league matches against Barnsley, last winning three consecutively in February 1984 (four in a row).
- Barnsley are winless in four matches against Middlesbrough across all competitions (W0 D1 L3), since winning 3-2 in October 2013.
- Middlesbrough (10 games) and Barnsley (16) are the two teams on the longest winless runs in the Championship.
- Each of the last five teams to win only one of their opening 17 Championship games of a season have been relegated, with Ipswich Town in 2009-10 the last team to avoid relegation with just one win from 17 games.
- Britt Assombalonga has been directly involved in five of Middlesbrough's last six Championship goals (three goals, two assists), providing an assist last time out.
- Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow has scored in more different Championship games without being on the winning side in any of them than any other player this season (6 - D4 L2).