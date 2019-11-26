Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Barnsley
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Barnsley

Jonathan Woodgate
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is looking for his first win since 14 September
Middlesbrough defender George Friend (thigh) has been ruled out for the Championship strugglers until February.

Midfielder Marvin Johnson starts a three-match ban for his red card in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Hull City.

Barnsley, without a victory since the opening day, will be without defender Aapo Halme after he was forced off in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Blackburn after he suffered a head injury.

Kenny Dougall or Cameron McGeehan could come in for the Finn.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won their last two home league matches against Barnsley, last winning three consecutively in February 1984 (four in a row).
  • Barnsley are winless in four matches against Middlesbrough across all competitions (W0 D1 L3), since winning 3-2 in October 2013.
  • Middlesbrough (10 games) and Barnsley (16) are the two teams on the longest winless runs in the Championship.
  • Each of the last five teams to win only one of their opening 17 Championship games of a season have been relegated, with Ipswich Town in 2009-10 the last team to avoid relegation with just one win from 17 games.
  • Britt Assombalonga has been directly involved in five of Middlesbrough's last six Championship goals (three goals, two assists), providing an assist last time out.
  • Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow has scored in more different Championship games without being on the winning side in any of them than any other player this season (6 - D4 L2).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
View full Championship table

