Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Rangers, Alfredo Morelos, Hibs, Hearts, Celtic, Leigh Griffiths, Hamilton

Russia may be banned from Euro 2020 for anti-doping anomalies - and it has been claimed Scotland could take their place. (Sun)

French side St Etienne are the latest club to weigh up a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Uefa's new Europe Conference League, which begins in season 2021-22, can be a "game-changer" for clubs like Hibernian, says Easter Road chief executive Leeann Dempster. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts have ruled out appointing German Felix Magath as their new manager, although a foreign candidate remains in the frame. (Sun)

Hibernian have confirmed John Potter as assistant to new head coach Jack Ross. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths could make his first top-team appearance since August in Saturday's league game at home to Livingston after scoring twice for the reserves. (Daily Record)

Referee Steven McLean takes charge of a Rangers match this weekend for the first time since he phoned Steven Gerrard to apologise for a decision he made against the Ibrox side in their 1-1 draw with Hibernian in March. (Daily Record)

Hamilton Academical defender Ciaran McKenna will be sidelined until the new year after knee surgery. (Daily Express, print edition)