Five iconic Premier League injury-time goals 20 Nov From the section Premier League Planting the seeds of 'Fergie Time' - Steve Bruce's header in added time gave Manchester United a crucial 2-1 home win over Sheffield Wednesday to help Alex Ferguson's side win the first Premier League title in 1993. Stan Collymore scored the winner in one of the most famous games in Premier League history. Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-3 in 1996 - a hammer blow to the Toon's title hopes that left manager Kevin Keegan slumped over the advertising boards. A tribute to Dennis Bergkamp's brilliance. One supreme touch to control, another to flick it past Matt Elliott and a third to finish. The Dutch striker scored a hat-trick that night and Leicester scored an even later leveller to make it 3-3, but all people really remember is this goal. Michael Owen's best moment in a Manchester United shirt? The England won the derby against City with pretty much the final kick - his finish past Shay Given in the 96th minute giving United a 4-3 win in 2009 The most famous late goal in Premier League history. Edin Dzeko had already scored an injury-time leveller to make it 2-2 against QPR on the final day, but the title was still heading to rivals Manchester United, unless City could find a winner. Cue Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute strike and utter bedlam at the Etihad.