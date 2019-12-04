Women's Champions League: Group stage to be introduced from 2021-22 season

England's Lucy Bronze helped Lyon defend their European title last term

The Women's Champions League will feature a group stage for the last 16 from the 2021-22 season onwards, after Uefa confirmed changes to the format.

The changes mean that three English teams will qualify - an increase on two existing places.

The top six countries by ranking will all receive three qualification spots.

Since 2009, the competition has used groups in the qualifying rounds but from the last 32 onwards, has used a two-leg, knockout format.

The new format will see four groups of four in the last-16 stage, with teams playing each other home and away before the top two sides in each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

Some clubs will have to progress through two rounds to reach that group stage, depending on where they finish domestically, but the champions from the top three rated divisions in Europe - including the WSL - would progress straight to the last 16.

To ensure clubs from a minimum of 10 countries reach the last-16 groups, there will be mini tournaments and then a knockout round for qualifiers before that stage.

The format for the 2020-21 campaign will remain the same as the existing structure, which has seen Arsenal and Scottish champions Glasgow City progress to March's quarter-finals.

Speaking in November, Gunners boss Joe Montemurro said: "In the Champions League, in my opinion, you want to see a lot of the top teams playing against each other more regularly.

"We want the top three teams from England competing in the Champions League. We want the big games. We want the top three teams from France to be there, to showcase the level of the game and how fantastic the women's game is at the moment."

'The time is right'

Announcing the changes on Wednesday, Uefa said the move was "designed to boost competitiveness and increase exposure of women's club football".

Director of competitions Giorgio Marchetti added: "There is a clear increase of interest in the women's game. We see it from everywhere.

"It's been a long process. The talks about changing the format and creating a group stage started several years ago. We pushed it back because we felt the conditions were not yet met.

"But now we see that, with the investment of Uefa and the investment of the national associations and the investment of the clubs, the game is growing. Certainly, there is more interest also from the market and the media.

"So we think the time is right to do for women what we did for men many years ago."

