Feyenoord v Rangers - team news, quotes and stats

Europa League, Group G: Rangers v Feyenoord Venue: De Kuip, Rotterdam Date: Thursday, 28 November Time: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Rangers are on the cusp of reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League for the first time as they face Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

A win for Steven Gerrard's side, coupled with either a win or draw for Young Boys against Porto, will send them into the last 32.

Feyenoord, managed by former Ibrox boss Dick Advocaat, must win to have any chance of progressing.

BBC Scotland has the team news and stats to preview the match.

Team news

Feyenoord right-back Rick Karsdrop has not recovered sufficiently from the knock picked up in the 1-1 Europa League draw with Young Boys, while fellow defender Edgar Ie also misses his third game in a row with the hamstring strain the Portugal cap suffered in that game.

Head coach Advocaat was reluctant to divulge too much detail about his selection problems other than revealing that former Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer "will be playing".

Nicolai Jorgensen has started three of Advocaat's four games in charge in attack, but it is unclear if the Dane will be the man to lead the line against Rangers after missing Sunday's 1-1 draw at Groningen.

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for Rangers with a knock picked up in training on Wednesday and has not travelled to Rotterdam.

Borna Barisic will be assessed ahead of kick off at De Kuip after the Croatia left-back picked up a couple of knocks during Sunday's win over Hamilton Academical.

What they said

Feyenoord head coach Dick Advocaat: "Rangers are a strong team, with international players in almost every position. With a manager like Steven Gerrard, he was a very famous player and has a big network, he is maybe able to bring in that extra player which they would maybe not have done in the past.

"Rangers showed in the first match how good they were as it was the home team that dictated the game. But away and at home, there is a difference, and that applies to Rangers."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I'm going to need the players to be brave. I need players who can handle the atmosphere, certainly early on.

"It's the reason why I rested Steve Davis at the weekend, so he could be fresh. We're going to have to stick together because we're aware this is a lot tougher than the task we faced at Ibrox."

What happened last time?

In the group's opening match at Ibrox, Rangers recovered from James Tavernier's missed penalty to lead thanks to Sheyi Ojo's thunderbolt. It was an emotional night as Rangers paid tribute to their former captain Fernando Ricksen, who died a few days prior to the match after battling motor neurone disease. Gerrard's team responded to the emotionally charged atmosphere to hold off a late Feyenoord rally with the help of goalkeeper Allan McGregor and clinch a vital 1-0 win.

'Dick demands a lot from his players' - analysis

BBC Scotland pundit and former Rangers striker Billy Dodds in Rotterdam

It's a tough one, make no mistake. Feyenoord are mid-table and got a draw against Groningen at the weekend, but take it from me, it's an intimidating place to play.

In the game against Porto away, Rangers played some of their best football then they dealt with them at home, so they will be confident.

Dick Advocaat is organised, demands a lot from his players, so Feyenoord will know exactly what to do. It will be a tough one for Rangers, but they are well capable.

