Feyenoord v Rangers - team news, quotes and stats

Rangers are on the cusp of reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League for the first time as they face Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

A win for Steven Gerrard's side, coupled with either a win or draw for Young Boys against Porto, will send them into the last 32.

Feyenoord, managed by former Ibrox boss Dick Advocaat, must win to have any chance of progressing.

BBC Scotland has the team news and stats to preview the match.

Team news

Feyenoord right-back Rick Karsdrop has not recovered sufficiently from the knock picked up in the 1-1 Europa League draw with Young Boys, while fellow defender Edgar Ie also misses his third game in a row with the hamstring strain the Portugal cap suffered in that game.

Head coach Advocaat was reluctant to divulge too much detail about his selection problems other than revealing that former Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer "will be playing".

Nicolai Jorgensen has started three of Advocaat's four games in charge in attack, but it is unclear if the Dane will be the man to lead the line against Rangers after missing Sunday's 1-1 draw at Groningen.

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for Rangers with a knock picked up in training on Wednesday and has not travelled to Rotterdam.

Borna Barisic will be assessed ahead of kick off at De Kuip after the Croatia left-back picked up a couple of knocks during Sunday's win over Hamilton Academical.

What they said

Feyenoord head coach Dick Advocaat: "Rangers are a strong team, with international players in almost every position. With a manager like Steven Gerrard, he was a very famous player and has a big network, he is maybe able to bring in that extra player which they would maybe not have done in the past.

"Rangers showed in the first match how good they were as it was the home team that dictated the game. But away and at home, there is a difference, and that applies to Rangers."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I'm going to need the players to be brave. I need players who can handle the atmosphere, certainly early on.

"It's the reason why I rested Steve Davis at the weekend, so he could be fresh. We're going to have to stick together because we're aware this is a lot tougher than the task we faced at Ibrox."

What happened last time?

In the group's opening match at Ibrox, Rangers recovered from James Tavernier's missed penalty to lead thanks to Sheyi Ojo's thunderbolt. It was an emotional night as Rangers paid tribute to their former captain Fernando Ricksen, who died a few days prior to the match after battling motor neurone disease. Gerrard's team responded to the emotionally charged atmosphere to hold off a late Feyenoord rally with the help of goalkeeper Allan McGregor and clinch a vital 1-0 win.

Can you remember the last Rangers side to face Feyenoord?

'Dick demands a lot from his players' - analysis

BBC Scotland pundit and former Rangers striker Billy Dodds in Rotterdam

It's a tough one, make no mistake. Feyenoord are mid-table and got a draw against Groningen at the weekend, but take it from me, it's an intimidating place to play.

In the game against Porto away, Rangers played some of their best football then they dealt with them at home, so they will be confident.

Dick Advocaat is organised, demands a lot from his players, so Feyenoord will know exactly what to do. It will be a tough one for Rangers, but they are well capable.

Morelos could break record - match stats

  • Feyenoord won their only previous home game against Rangers, 3-2 in the 2001-02 Uefa Cup en route to winning the trophy.
  • Rangers have not won away against a Dutch side since beating PSV Eindhoven 1-0 in September 1999, drawing one and losing two since.
  • Feyenoord have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight Europa League home matches, winning all five of those games but failing to win any of the three games in which they've conceded.
  • Rangers are winless in their last eight Uefa Cup/Europa League away games, drawing five times, since beating Sporting Lisbon 2-0 in April 2008.
  • Alfredo Morelos has scored in his last three games in the Europa League and could become the first-ever player to score in four consecutive games for Rangers in major European competition.
  • Rangers have won their last six games and are unbeaten in nine since losing away to Young Boys in the Europa League.
  • Rangers have won their last three away games and are unbeaten in five since losing in Switzerland.
  • Feyenoord have gone three games without defeat at home, winning two of them, since a 3-0 loss to AZ.
  • Feyenoord are unbeaten in four games, winning two, since Dick Advocaat was named head coach until the end of the season following Jaap Stam's resignation.
  • Rangers sit second in the Scottish Premiership, behind Celtic on goal difference, while Feyenoord sit 10th in the Eredivisie.

