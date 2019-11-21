Euro 2020 play-offs: Scotland to discover opponents, Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland know theirs

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Scotland squad 'feeling good about themselves'

Scotland will discover their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final opponents on Friday (11:00 GMT), while Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland know theirs.

Northern Ireland will be away to Bosnia-Herzegovina, with the Republic of Ireland in Slovakia - and the winners of those two games in March will meet for a place in the finals.

Scotland will be at home to Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel or Romania.

If they win, they will face Norway or Serbia in August for a finals place.

The four pairs of semi-finals are due to be played on Thursday, 26 March with the finals on Tuesday, 31 March - all games are one-offs rather than home-and-away ties.

The play-offs are based on where teams finished in last season's Nations League, but only Iceland from the top tier of that competition failed to qualify automatically, so three teams from Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel and Romania will move up to 'Path A' to compete with them. The remaining team will be away to Scotland in the Path C semi-final.

One team from each path will qualify for next summer's tournament.

The hosts of each final will also be decided in Friday's draw - for example, whether the winner of Bosnia v Northern Ireland or Slovakia v Republic of Ireland will stage the final.

If Scotland qualify for the Euro 2020 finals, they will be in Group D with England. Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland would be in Group E with Spain.

Wales and England have already qualified for Euro 2020. Find out who else has here.

Path A

Iceland v Hungary or Romania

Bulgaria or Israel v Israel or Hungary

Path B

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Path C

Scotland v Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel or Romania

Norway v Serbia

Path D

Georgia v Belarus

North Macedonia v Kosovo