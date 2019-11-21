Premier League predictions: Lawro vs WWE star Seth Rollins

Jose Mourinho is back in the Premier League after 11 months out of management, but will he get off to a winning start with Tottenham against London rivals West Ham?

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "West Ham are really toiling at the moment, with only two points from their past six league games, just when I thought they would kick on after beating Manchester United to go fifth.

"I thought the Hammers had banished this sort of form but they are on a terrible run.

"I am going to back them to get a draw on Saturday, though, on the basis that the Mourinho factor has turned it into an occasion that will raise West Ham's game."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against WWE star Seth Rollins, who has supported West Ham in the past after doing well with them on Fifa, but now describes himself as "a bit of a Manchester City fan" for the same reason.

"It is a little difficult for me to follow them during the season but I am a City fan," he told BBC Sport. "Mostly because they have gotten me a lot of success on Fifa.

"Am I any good when I play Fifa? Erm, no. I like to think that I am good, but I doubt it.

"I can play on the Switch OK, but if you get me on the PlayStation or an X-Box, it is foreign to me.

"Who else plays? Cesaro, Sheamus and Rusev have all played a little bit too.

"I know they all prefer the PlayStation though and I just don't go there because I get beat. I stick where it is simple and easy on the Switch."

West Ham sent Rollins (top) a shirt with his name on it when they found out he was a Hammers fan - but he is a City supporter now

Rollins, who is back in the UK in December when he appears in 'Gorilla Position Live' at the O2 in London, never played much football himself but thinks there are a couple of current pros who have the attributes to make good wrestlers.

"Who's that guy we have got in the MLS now? What's his name? The one who is very outspoken?

"Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]! Yes, that guy. He is great - what a personality he has got.

"And Neymar is a great actor, so I think he would fit right in, in some form or fashion."

Premier League predictions - week 13 Result Lawro Seth SATURDAY West Ham v Tottenham x-x 1-1 0-3 Arsenal v Southampton x-x 2-0 0-1 Bournemouth v Wolves x-x 2-1 2-1 Brighton v Leicester x-x 2-1 2-1 Crystal Palace v Liverpool x-x 0-2 1-4 Everton v Norwich x-x 2-0 2-2 Watford v Burnley x-x 2-0 2-0 Man City v Chelsea x-x 2-0 18-0 SUNDAY Sheff Utd v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-3 MONDAY Aston Villa v Newcastle x-x 2-0 0-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

West Ham v Tottenham (12:30 GMT)

I think appointing Mourinho as manager is a gamble for Tottenham, I really seriously do.

They have replaced a very popular manager with someone who, after his time at Manchester United, we are not quite sure if we have seen the best of him already.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jose Mourinho: Watch the new Tottenham head coach's classic moments

Will it affect the way Tottenham play? Well, they probably won't be as expansive as they were under Mauricio Pochettino.

But, whatever happens long term, on Saturday Mourinho will give them a lift straight away - he is a different voice, and gives them a fresh approach.

It is going to be interesting to see the way Spurs play, and I don't mean just in terms of their performance against West Ham. I mean in the subtle changes that he might make, if any, to their shape and their playing style.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Seth's prediction: It's got to to be the Spurs, baby! 0-3

Arsenal v Southampton

If you had told me at the start of this week that one of the big clubs would be sacking their manager, I probably would have said it would be Arsenal and Unai Emery.

I think Arsenal will win this game easily enough because of their firepower and the fact Southampton are in a mess - they have taken only one point from their past seven league games.

But I don't think that victory on Saturday will mean Arsenal's problems are over. They are still far too much of a soft touch at the back.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sonny's prediction: I'm going with the upset here. 0-1

Bournemouth v Wolves

This game might seem like it is on the undercard of West Ham versus Spurs or Manchester City against Chelsea but it shouldn't be.

In terms of pure footballing ability, these are two very good sides and I am not thinking this game is going to be dull at all.

Wolves are quietly climbing the table and are up in eighth place, which shows what a good run they are on, considering they did not get their first league win until 28 September.

But I have been impressed by Bournemouth too. I know they lost at Newcastle last time out but their home form has been decent and I think they might just edge this one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Seth's prediction: 2-1

Brighton v Leicester

Brighton's change to a more attacking style of play under Graham Potter is working for them and they have shown they are more than capable of getting results playing that way.

Will it work against Leicester, though? You have to be very careful if you are so open against the Foxes, because we know exactly what Brendan Rodgers' side do, and how good they are at it.

Leicester will not mind if Brighton pour on to them, because they will just sit and wait for their chance on the break.

The Foxes are still flying, of course, with four straight league wins after their defeat at Anfield at the start of October. I just have a sneaky feeling their good run could end here, however.

There is usually one unexpected result in the Premier League each weekend, and I think this could be it.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Seth's prediction: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

This game sees Crystal Palace Roy Hodgson boss up against his former club, and it is the sort of test he relishes.

Hodgson's sides are very good at soaking up pressure and hitting teams on the break, but my worry for them here is that they do not have enough firepower to hurt Liverpool.

Liverpool have won 11 out of their first 12 league games this season. They have lost only one of their past 51 league matches.

I am sure Hodgson will set up his side to make things very difficult for the Reds, and it might be a tighter game than some people might think - but I just do not see Palace holding out.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Seth's prediction: Liverpool, with a strong advantage. 1-4

Everton v Norwich

Norwich are on a bad run - with only one point from their past seven games - and the injuries that have affected several of their defensive players appear to have caught up with them.

Everton have had a poor spell of their own in recent weeks, but with their late equaliser against Tottenham and then their victory at Southampton, things appear a bit rosier for them at the moment.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Seth's prediction: 2-2

Watford v Burnley

It seems like a long time ago because of the international break, but Watford finally won a game last time out, and I think that will be massive for them, and will change the whole mood of the club.

Will the Hornets follow up their win at Carrow Road with their first home success of the campaign? Yes, I think so. The Watford players will be looking forward to it.

Burnley will not roll over, of course, but I don't see this being a happy return to Vicarage Road for Clarets boss Sean Dyche.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Seth's prediction: 2-0

Man City v Chelsea (17:30 GMT)

Chelsea have won their past six Premier League games and are obviously going extremely well.

But I would always back Manchester City when they are at home against another big club. They often seem to find an extra gear in them, and they very rarely lose them.

There won't be a repeat of the scoreline from last season, when City won 6-0, but I am still expecting Pep Guardiola's side to win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Seth's prediction: Manchester City, my boys! They are going to win, of course. They are going to crush Chelsea. 18-0

SUNDAY

Sheff Utd v Man Utd (16:30 GMT)

I am covering this game for BBC Radio 5 Live. Sheffield United have been brilliant so far this season but Manchester United are starting to look like a better team, just because Anthony Martial is fit again.

I know Martial can be very up and down as an individual, but just having him on the pitch seems to make a difference and United's other attacking players - Marcus Rashford and Daniel James - are also looking very sharp.

I've already mentioned a couple of managers facing their old teams this weekend, but this game sees a return to a former club for a player - Manchester United's Harry Maguire, who started his career with the Blades.

I think Maguire will leave with the points.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Seth's prediction: 1-3

MONDAY

Aston Villa v Newcastle (20:00 GMT)

Former Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce returns to Villa Park with his Newcastle on a good little run, after taking seven points from their past three games.

It was not long ago that you could say the same about Villa, who went on an identical run at the start of October, but they have lost their past three league games.

Villa have not really recovered from losing so late on against Liverpool, and the past few weeks have been a bit of reality check for them.

That is what life is like for a promoted team, with as many downs as ups, but I think Villa will be smiling again on Monday night.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Seth's prediction: 0-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

How did Lawro do last week?

Last weekend, Lawro got six correct results, including one exact score, out of 10 matches for a total of 90 points.

He beat 'The Irishman' star Stephen Graham who got five correct results, with one exact score, for a total of 80 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 12 11 0 1 33 +3 2 Liverpool 12 10 2 0 32 -1 3 Chelsea 12 9 2 1 29 0 4 Tottenham 12 8 3 1 27 +10 5 Arsenal 12 7 3 2 24 +1 6 Leicester 12 6 3 3 21 -4 7 Man Utd 12 5 5 2 20 0 8 Burnley 12 5 3 4 18 +2 9 West Ham 12 5 1 6 16 +7 =10 Aston Villa 12 4 3 5 15 +7 =10 Everton 12 4 3 5 15 +5 12 Watford 12 4 2 6 14 +6 =13 Bournemouth 12 4 1 7 13 -4 =13 Newcastle 12 4 1 7 13 0 =13 Wolves 12 4 1 7 13 -5 16 Crystal Palace 12 2 3 7 9 -4 =17 Brighton 12 2 2 8 8 -6 =17 Southampton 12 2 2 8 8 +2 19 Sheff Utd 12 2 1 9 7 -14 20 Norwich 12 0 3 9 3 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 160 Gabriel Luna 140 Arnold Schwarzenegger 100 Adam Peaty 90 Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Geraint Thomas 88 Lawro (average after 12 weeks) 80 Stephen Graham 70 Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Stephen Fry, Neil Jones, Tommy O'Dell

Total scores after week 12 Lawro 1,060 Guests 920