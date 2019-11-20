Walter Figueira: Former Chelsea striker joins Derry City

Figueira scored twice as Derry City beat Waterford in August's EA Sports Cup semi-final

Derry City have completed the signing of former Chelsea striker Walter Figueira.

Englishman Figueira, 24, spent last season with Waterford and scored twice against Derry in the EA Sports Cup semi-final in August.

"Walter is a quality player," said Candystripes boss Declan Devine.

"Derry fans who saw him play for Waterford against us in the Brandywell will know exactly the type of player we've brought here."

Devine added: "He wants to play every minute of every match and that's what we need at this club.

"He had a host of offers from clubs in Ireland and Scotland so we are delighted to have secured his signature."

A Chelsea youth player, Figueira has had spells in Greece, Portugal and the English non-league since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2013.

Devine confirmed that Derry are working on strengthening the squad after finishing fourth in the 2019 League of Ireland season to secure European football for next year.

"Walter obviously won't be the last player coming in," said Devine.

"The hard work continues to strengthen the squad ahead of what is certain to be a fiercely competitive league in 2020."