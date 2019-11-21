Who are the teams Scotland could meet in the Euro 2020 play-offs?

Scotland are set to face one of four opponents in their first Euro 2020 play-off match

One draw. Four teams. And potentially two games that will decide if Scotland will reach a first major finals in 22 years.

Steve Clarke's side will go into Friday's Euro 2020 play-off draw knowing that they will face either Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel or Romania at Hampden on 26 March.

Win that semi-final and they will meet either Norway or Serbia five days later for a place in the tournament.

So, how are those possible opponents shaping up?

How did their qualifying group go?

Despite being in pot three when the draw was made, Bulgaria finished fourth in their group behind pot five side Kosovo. Georgi Dermendzhiev's team were hardly expected to challenge England for top spot - against whom they lost to twice with an aggregate score of 10-0 - but just one win in eight qualifiers is undoubtedly disappointing.

Among those poor results was a 3-2 home defeat to Kosovo, the aforementioned heavy defeats by England and two draws and one goal scored against bottom-placed Montenegro.

A 1-0 win over the Czech Republic on Sunday suggests there is some quality in this side, but that game was against an opponent who had already qualified and had little to play for.

The 6-0 defeat by England in Sofia was stopped twice because of racist abuse from fans, with the Bulgarians ordered to play two matches behind closed doors - one suspended for two years - and fined £65,000 by Uefa.

Key player - Todor Nedelev

Considering Bulgaria's form of late, there aren't too many stand-out individuals. That said, Scotland should be wary of left winger Todor Nedelev. Bulgaria only scored six goals in eight qualifiers and Nedelev was responsible for three and proved to be a consistent performer in a struggling team.

How did their qualifying group go?

Hungary entered in pot four, behind Croatia, Wales and Slovakia and that's how the group ultimately panned out. Marco Rossi's side comfortably overcame bottom-placed Azerbaijan twice, but his side also picked up the scalps of Croatia and Wales in Budapest.

Four wins from eight wasn't enough to qualify or even finish third, but it showcased a Hungary side that could challenge major nations in one-off games - particularly at home. That said, Scotland did beat them 1-0 in Hungary under Alex McLeish in March 2018.

Key player - Mate Patkai

Hungary have an older squad that routinely boasts an average age over 27 and at the heart of that experienced side is defensive midfielder Mate Patkai. He has a tendency to show up at important moments, such as grabbing the winner against Croatia as well as scoring the only goal at home to Wales.

How did their qualifying group go?

Off the back of losing out to Scotland in their Nations League group, Israel started with a draw with Slovenia and wins over Austria and Latvia. However, things quickly fell apart after that. In their next seven qualifiers, Andi Herzog's side won just one - a 3-1 home win over bottom-placed Latvia - and lost five.

Despite starting off in pot three side, Israel finished fifth behind Poland, Austria, North Macedonia and Slovenia - winning just one win from eight games against the four sides. There hasn't been a huge amount of evidence to suggest they've improved at all since losing 3-2 at Hampden a year ago.

Key player - Eran Zahavi

Guangzhou striker Eran Zahavi was a key player for this faltering Israeli side, scoring 11 goals in 10 qualifying games. The 32-year-old netted four of those against Austria, two against Slovenia and one against North Macedonia. He also claimed a goal and an assist at Hampden in the last meeting with Scotland.

How did their qualifying group go?

A tally of 14 points from 10 games doesn't appear excessively bad, but it's worth noting that 12 of those points came from wins over the Faroe Islands and Malta - who are ranked 50th and 54th respectively in the world rankings. In six games against Spain, Sweden and Norway, Cosmin Contra's side could only muster two points from a possible 18, meaning the fourth seeds, finished fourth.

Key player - Claudiu Keseru

Claudiu Keseru performed consistently against the better teams in the group. The Ludogorets forward scored both goals in the 2-2 draw with Norway and netted a consolation in the 2-1 defeat by Sweden. In total, he contributed six goals and two assists in eight qualifiers.