Rangers' Ryan Jack deserves to continue partnership with Celtic rival - Kenny Miller

Ryan Jack (left) won his fourth Scotland cap in the win over Kazakhstan

Rangers' Ryan Jack deserves to keep his place in the Scotland midfield, says former international Kenny Miller.

The 27-year-old won his first cap in November 2017 but had to wait until the weekend to make a competitive start in the 2-1 win away to Cyprus.

Head coach Steve Clarke then selected an unchanged XI for Tuesday's 3-1 home victory against Kazakhstan.

"I thought Ryan Jack and Callum McGregor linked up really well in particular," Miller said.

"It's two players at the top of their game for their clubs carrying that on. It then allowed John McGinn to support Steven Naismith at every opportunity."

McGinn scored twice as Scotland came from behind to prevail at Hampden Park, with Naismith also on target in what was a third successive win for Clarke's side, who are next in action in a home semi-final in the play-offs for Euro 2020 in late March.

"There was really good cohesion from that front six," Partick Thistle veteran Miller told BBC Sportsound. "I wouldn't change them.

"We have an abundance of left-sided midfielders and a righty gives us better balance in the middle of the park.

"Jack has had to bide his time and be patient. He's been in great form for Rangers over the last year to 18 months.

Jack was chosen ahead of Norwich City's Kenny McLean and Sheffield United's John Fleck, while Scott McTominay withdrew from the squad due to an injury picked up in action for Manchester United and Miller thinks the Rangers player's partnership with his Celtic rival should continue.

"He and McGregor were playing as a two and their combination play in the build up was excellent," he said of Jack. "But it's not only that - Jack is in the box having a shot, McGregor is in the box having a cut-back, and the other one is clever enough to give you that stability and protection.

"I just think they have the jerseys now and it's two games that Scotland have won.

"For the play-offs, we just want everyone available and Steve Clarke can deal with the headache."